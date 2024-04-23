Panthers open their account against Hay while Yenda end the Sharks run

The Black and Whites were able to pick up their first win in the women's tackle competition after a hard fought battle with the Hay Magpies at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was a fast start from the home side as, off their first set of the game, Moerai Makonia was able to get on the end of a Hollie Penrith chip over the top in the opening minute.
It was two in quick succession for the Black and Whites as after holding out a couple of attacks from the Magpies, the Panthers went up the other end and extended their lead through a try to Samantha Simpson.
The Magpies were able to hit back immediately as after a mistake from the kickoff, Hannah Stewart was able to find her way over to close the gap to six points.
It was a perfect start for the visiting side after the halftime interval as after a crossfield kick the Magpies won the race to the ball to make it a two-point game.
The Blacks and Whites were able to find an answer, and after a break down the short side, Simpson was able to score the second of the game and was followed over almost immediately as Leilah Little made a 70-metre break from the dummy half to make it a 10-point game.
Not wanting to go down without a fight, the Magpies made the most of a penalty close to the line as Jesse Carter was able to find her way over, but that was as close as the Hay side would get as the Black and Whites held on for an 18-12 victory.
At Wade Park, Yenda were able to end TLU Sharks strong start to the competition with tries to Neda Amiatu, Lele Katoa, Fay Saula, Sophia Kelsey and Lavinia Siale helping the Blueheelers to a 36-6 win.
