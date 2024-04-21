The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Blacks weren't able to retake Ben Groat Cup on 10th anniversary

By Liam Warren
April 21 2024 - 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wasn't to be for the Griffith Blacks as they came home empty-handed from their clash with CSU Reddies at Beres Ellwood Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.