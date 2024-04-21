Griffith Blacks weren't able to retake Ben Groat Cup on 10th anniversary

It wasn't to be for the Griffith Blacks as they came home empty-handed from their clash with CSU Reddies at Beres Ellwood Oval.
The Griffith side travelled across to Wagga for the first time this season looking to bring home the Ben Groat Cup.
The home side were able to make a strong start to the game before the Blacks were able to answer with a try just before halftime.
Two tries in quick succession for the visitors gave them a sniff at making a come back including one to Andrew Fauoo but it wasn't to be as Reddies maintained their possession of the Ben Groat Cup with a 53-21 victory.
It was a close battle in the second-grade match, and while the Blacks were able to strike first, CSU dominated the first half and took the lead into the break.
While Chris Tomi and Frederick Tietie got across in quick succession for the Blacks, CSU held on to take a 34-21 victory.
The Blacks will make another trip over to Wagga next weekend to take on Ag College.
