The Griffith Blacks have picked up their second win of the season and returned an important piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet after a 50-20 win over CSU.
The Blacks were able to make a strong start on home turf as after Andrew Fauoo broke the line, he was able to send Jisharn Harrison over, but CSU answered quickly through Zac Carl.
Irimaia Rokotola, Connor Higgins and Isimeli Tukana all crossed for the Blacks within 13 minutes to see the Blacks building a dominant lead 26-10 lead with a penalty goal adding three points to CSU's tally.
CSU went close to a second try before being taken into touch, and the Blacks went over in the final minute of the first half through Caleb Owers to see the home side leading 33-10 at the break
The Reddies kept themselves in the game when Niall Campion got over early in the second half, but the reprieve was short-lived as the Blacks hit back moments later.
A second to Higgins had put the game to bed for the Blacks as they held a 43-15 lead heading into the final 20 minutes.
It wasn't smooth sailing for the Blacks as they lost Andrew Fauoo to a red card after an alleged lifting tackle, but despite being down a man, Christian Timoti barged his way over.
CSU got a late consolation try, but the Blacks were able to bring home the Ben Groat Cup with the 30-point win.
In what has been a tough first half of the season, coach Chris McGregor was pleased to see his side show up on an important day for the club.
"It was really good to get the cup back," he said.
"That was a major focus of the week, getting that trophy back where it belongs and showing respect to the family."
With the Blacks to be without Lindsay Maiava for a month, the Blacks can ill afford to lose another to suspension, but McGregor was hopeful that Fauoo would escape suspension.
"I think Andrew was really hard done by," he said.
"We will deal with it during the week; I certainly didn't see it the same way the referee did."
In positive signs for the Blacks, Mitch White was able to come off the bench to make his first appearance in a couple of weeks, and the Blacks coach hopes to get another couple back before their clash with Wagga City next weekend.
"That gave us a bit of size, and we will have Blake (Theunissen) back next week as well," he said.
The Blacks have a tough fortnight starting with the City clash next weekend.
