One month into new management, Hanwood Sports Club is on the rise

It's been one month since the new board was elected to run Hanwood Sports Club, and new president Matt Butcher has taken the helm with momentum, launching a number of new initiatives to come soon.
After inheriting the position from the club's former president Roger Bertacco, Mr Butcher has wasted no time in bringing back some old favourite initiatives and some new events to arrive in the near future.
He said that while it was going to be an endurance race rather than a sprint, he was looking forward to seeing the club reach new heights.
"It's all going well. We've got a big night tonight launching the club for the 2024 season, and we're relaunching the member's draws and the meat raffles we used to have," he said.
"We've got a bit in the pipeline. In a month's time - there's a DJ called DJ Tikelz, he's been playing all around Australia. He's here on May 17 for the 'Fresh Off Da Boat' tour ... We're slowly but surely getting there."
After twelve years running the club, Mr Bertacco admitted to feeling the pressure of the job and the impacts on his life - but the honeymoon period is still going well for Mr Butcher.
"I'm new in the position but I'm quite enjoying it and it's been smooth sailing for the time being. Our local businesses are jumping on and sponsoring. They're all helping where they can - you can't ask for anything more from the community."
With State of Origin and olympic soccer both approaching, it's set to be a good period for the club - but there's still work to do in changing the culture and mindset of potential punters who feel it might be exclusive or too far away from central Griffith.
"It's everyone's club. Anyone who wants to come for a drink or watch the footy, they're welcome," said Mr Butcher.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.