The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

One month into new management, Hanwood Sports Club is on the rise

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
April 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been one month since the new board was elected to run Hanwood Sports Club, and new president Matt Butcher has taken the helm with momentum, launching a number of new initiatives to come soon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.