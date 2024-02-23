Hanwood Sports Club president steps down after over a decade

President of the Hanwood Sports Club Roger Bertacco has stepped down from the lead role after a massive 12-year run, bringing the club back from dire financial straits and battling through COVID.
Mr Bertacco announced his resignation at the Hanwood Sports Club AGM on February 22, stepping down from the role in an effort to add some fresh blood to the committee and to allow him to rest.
He was quick to reassure that he would still be around and active, but taking a more advisory role.
"It's a bit sad but I think it's the right thing to do. Hand it over to some of the younger generation, they can move it forward and that's probably what it needs," he said.
"It takes a lot out of you. It takes up a lot of time to run it properly - I was doing the role as a manager as well, and I've got other interests in farming and that".
He added that while he had enjoyed his time, the last decade hadn't been easy and he was looking forward to taking a break.
"It was very challenging in those first years. In the beginning, we were battling for survival ... had a lot of downs, but the ups were great," he said.
"The funny thing is we got through all that, the club had bookings, we were making progress and we were doing well - and then COVID hit. That was like starting all over again so that was pretty rough".
COVID-19 was especially disappointing, and the club is still recovering from the setback that the pandemic imposed - but Mr Bertacco was confident that some fresh ideas would get the club back on track.
"It's a good community out there. It'll turn around and be good with the right energy and right ideas ... hopefully the new generation have got the same interest in taking the club forward and if they need a hand, I'm only a phone call away".
The Hanwood Sports Club committee is currently debating amongst themselves on who will take on the president role.
