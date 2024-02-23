The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hanwood Sports Club president steps down after over a decade

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

President of the Hanwood Sports Club Roger Bertacco has stepped down from the lead role after a massive 12-year run, bringing the club back from dire financial straits and battling through COVID.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.