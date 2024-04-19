Leaders offer messages of calm, peace following Sydney church incident

Some of Griffith's religious and political leaders have joined a call for calm following an incident in a church in Sydney earlier this week.
The charge over the alleged attack on Assyrian church bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was followed by officers zeroing in on as many as 50 people involved in a violent riot after the incident.
During regular Friday worship at the Griffith Islamic mosque, Imam Dr Mohamad Mofreh took the opportunity to address the attack.
"I told those gathered that we of the Muslim community condemn the attack that happened in Sydney," Dr Mofreh said.
"We condemn acts of violence; it bares no reflection of our beliefs.
"Places of worship are places of prayer and peace. They are safe places.
"The word Islam derives from salam meaning peace; it also refers to the god Allah. If you go for violence that is against peace and also against Allah."
Dr Mofreh said while concerns were raised by members of the Muslim community following the Christchurch attack in 2019, so far the community has not raised such sentiments.
"Griffith is known as a district of harmony," he said.
"Why has this attack happened in Australia? Who or what pushed this act? It is in need of investigating, but I certainly don't believe Islam drove it."
Other religious leaders have echoed those sentiments, including St Alban's cathedral minister Father Thomas Leslie.
"Violence is never a solution," Father Thomas said.
"We should be able to live in a society where people should feel safe in places of worship."
Griffith Sikh temple secretary Harpreet Singh said the incident is concerning for worshippers both on a local and global scale.
"Steps need to be taken on a federal level to protect the freedoms of worshippers - they should not have to live in fear," Mr Singh said.
Mayor Doug Curran said now is the time for communities to support one another.
"It's important everyone looks after each other and sticks together," Cr Curran said.
"I don't think what happened in Sydney is a reflection of us as a nation.
"We're all in this together and I think if we can look out for each other the better and stronger we are as a community.
"Griffith is a great example of doing that, no matter what your background, ethnicity or religious affiliations are," Cr Curran said.
The church incident came just days following an attack in a mall in Bondi.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000.
