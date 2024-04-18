The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on
Council Elections

Yoogali shared pathways construction underway and more

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 18 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction has begun and trees removed to pave the way for the Yoogali shared pathway project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.