Yoogali shared pathways construction underway and more

Construction has begun and trees removed to pave the way for the Yoogali shared pathway project.
The works are extending from Macedone Road to the Yoogali traffic lights, with the focal aim of the project to promote active lifestyles and enhance community connectivity.
A 42 metre bridge is set to be built spanning the Main Water Supply Canal to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross safely.
Council has gone to tender for suppliers to provide a design and construct solution for the bridge.
The project is expected to be completed by mid-2025.
Rice growers are being urged to exercise caution and mindfulness when burning stubble in the lead up to Anzac Day.
Council is calling all rice farmers to consider refraining from stubble burning during annual commemorations and on weekends, with the organisation collaborating with the Ricegrowers Association of Australia and other stakeholders to minimise the impact of smoke in the community.
"The Ricegrowers Association of Australia have recently developed a stubble burning app that assists growers, and we strongly encourage them to use it to help plan their burns," planning and environmental manager, Carel Potgieter said.
For more information visit the Responsible Stubble Management page on the Rice Growers Association (RGA) website.
Those thinking of running for council this year are encouraged to learn more at key sessions in the lead up to September.
Following an informal Q&A session on Monday at the Griffith City Council chambers, two other information sessions are on the cards.
An in-person and virtual session will be presented by Locale Learning's Emma Broomfield in the coming weeks, while an online information session via Zoom will take place on May 1 from 6pm to 7.30pm.
Those unable to attend will be able to access the online recording afterwards.
Meanwhile, an opportunity to speak with experienced women in local government will be held at a workshop on June 1 and an in-person information presentation will also be held June 24 from 6pm to 8pm at council.
The sessions are an opportunity to hear about the role of Council and what is expected of a councillor, including skills and attributes required.
More information can be found at www.griffith.nsw.gov.au/local-government-elections
Those camping in state forests over the school holidays are now able to light fires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuel.
Fire bans were lifted in the native forests of the Pilliga, western NSW cypress pine forests and in the redgum and southern cypress pine forests from April 12.
Forestry corporation production and fire manager Conan Rossler said favourable weather conditions and recent rainfall have seen solid fuel fire bans lifted in the native forests of the Pilliga and cypress pine forests.
"While the high fire danger period has passed, we urge all campers to exercise common sense and remain vigilant when lighting and using fires in the forest," Mr Rossler said.
More about solid fuel fire bans, forests closures and firewood collection permits can be found at www.forestrycorporation.com.au
A musical variety show and a glass art works exhibition are just some of the entertainment options on offer in the city this month and next.
Griffith Regional Gallery will host an exhibition from South Australia's Jam Factory's ICON series.
Jessica Loughlin is one of Australia's most internationally acclaimed glass artists and is renowned for her highly innovative technical approach to kiln-formed glass.
Coinciding with the exhibition are several public programs including an opening event on Friday 26 April, from 6pm.
On Saturday 27 April, at 11am, Ms Loughlin will host a floor talk explaining themes and principles in her exhibition accompanied by an audio-visual presentation and classical music.
Entry to both events is free.
Meanwhile, the ever-popular Robertson Brothers are returning to Griffith Regional Theatre with their new "1960's Variety TV show" - live on stage.
To be held Friday May 10, the event will feature songs and stories from the giants of the 60's music scene such as the Monkees, the Beach Boys, Peter, Paul & Mary, Frankie Valli, The Everly Brothers and as a new addition to their show - music from Johnny Farnham.
Tickets are available at www.griffithregionaltheatre.com.au or by visiting the Box Office or calling 6962 8444.
