Griffith Blacks head to Wagga looking to reclaim the Ben Groat Cup

This weekend will be extra meaningful for the Griffith Blacks as they travel to Wagga to take on the CSU Reddies.
It will see the two sides battle it out once more for the Ben Groat Cup, the 10th year of the cups exsistance in memory of a player close to the hearts of many involved for the Blacks and Reddies alike.
The occasion isn't lost on Blacks coach Mitch White as his side look to retake possession of the cup.
"Ben meant a lot to all of the players and club people, so hopefully, we can get over to Wagga and do all of the supporters proud. I'm pretty sure Ben's family will be there as well," he said.
"It will mean a lot, not just for the Ben Groat Cup but also for our season. To have two wins from three games would be really nice heading into Ag College, and then they will be bye."
Coming into the clash off the back of a loss to Wagga City, White knows where his side will need to improve if they want a positive result against a CSU side who held Leeton to a draw last weekend.
"We have been trying to work on our effort and communication," he said.
"They were probably the two things that let us down on the weekend. A lot of effort needs to be put in especially in our defence, it was there in the first round but lacked last week."
The news on the injury front hasn't been too bad for the Blacks, with Solo Fangatua likely to play on the weekend after picking up a rib injury while Luke Toroca Vasi is still awaiting the results of scans on an injured knee.
Jisharn Harrison is the only player guaranteed to miss the clash with the Reddies, as he will be rested after picking up a shoulder complaint.
The Blacks have plenty of cover for injuries, however, with the club experiencing a boom in player numbers in 2024.
"We have 70 people registered and plenty at training, so that is boding well for the weekend.
"There are a lot of people who are keen to get over there and get the Ben Groat Cup back," he said.
There will be three grades in action for the Blacks at Beres Ellwood Oval, starting with the second grade at 12.35pm, followed by the women's with the first grade to kick off at 3.15pm.
