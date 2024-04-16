The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Workman crosses 2000km milestone in latest Feral's run

By Ron Anson
April 16 2024 - 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Once again, the Feral's found themselves on the wet weather track not because of wet weather rather because the Rural Fire Service hazard reduction burn-off was taking place on the winter competition course.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.