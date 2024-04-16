Workman crosses 2000km milestone in latest Feral's run

Once again, the Feral's found themselves on the wet weather track not because of wet weather rather because the Rural Fire Service hazard reduction burn-off was taking place on the winter competition course.
It was definitely Ladies Day as women dominated top placings in both the long and short courses. In the long course the podium placings were an all-women affair and out of the first eleven back 6 were women.
In the short course four of the top five were women.
Starting from a 4 minute 15 second handicap Nicole Dehnert led a long course field of 42 home with a net time of 34m30s. Rita Fascianelli-McIver was 2nd starting from a 2m30s handicap she posted a net time of 36m37s.
Joining them on the podium was Mia Stockwell handicapped at 13m0s she had to overtake 29 runners to grab 3rd place. Her net time of 27m05s was the fastest for the females.
John Dodd provided some dignity for the male runners coming 4th with a net time of 36m56s, ten seconds later Andrea Cromack arrived back with an impressive 32m51s net time.
Steven Bourke in 6th place was the 2nd male then came Sheila Marcus, Simon Fattore, David Heffer the tying for 10th was Simon and Lisa Croce.
There were 21 starters in the short course, Ruben Fattore crossed the line first with a net time of 19m14s. The next four placings went to female runners.
Milla Vecchio (15m42s) from a handicap 6m15s was 2nd, followed by the fastest female Chloe Morshead (14m32s) seven seconds ahead of her mum Kate Morshead (16m09s). 5th place went to Karen Edgcome-Lucus (16m09s). The fastest male runner was 6th placed Callum Vecchio (10m32s)
It was a big day for Gary Workman who joined the Feral's in 2010, he clocked up his 2,000km milestone, in addition his pace of 6m35s per kilometre was possibly his fastest long course pace, amazing what excitement and a adrenalin rush can do.
His family joined him for the occasion, and we all congratulated him and thank him for providing post run refreshments.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
