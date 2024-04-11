Aussie Bee Gees heading back to Griffith following COVID spell

A world-class Bee Gees tribute show is returning to Griffith as part of it's 25th anniversary tour.
Fresh from celebrating 10 years and over 3000 shows on the Las Vegas strip, the Australian Bee Gees Show was recently voted in the top 10 'Overall Best Show' category by the prestigious Las Vegas Review Journal.
Performer Michael Clift, who portrays Bee Gees front man Barry Gibb, spoke of the group's excitement at returning to the region.
"It's been a while since we've been there, namely because of the pandemic, so we're really looking forward to it," Mr Clift said.
"We've played there many times; it's always attracted a fabulous audience and has been an overall good experience."
Mr Clift believes extensive performing has cemented the group's status as a stand out for Bee Gee lovers.
"We started out in 1996 and since then we've done countless shows and tours, in addition to 13 years playing gigs in Las Vegas," he said.
"We hold fairly high standards and try to do the best we can.
"I think that constant reach for perfection has made a huge difference over the years, playing an important role in our success.
"One of the things that's special about the Bee Gees is that brotherly bond that creates those incredible harmonies, how passionate they always were.
"That's hard to replicate but it's what we strive for because that's what makes them so great."
Asked which, out of the extensive Bee Gees catalogue, is his favourite song, he said 'To Love Somebody.'
"We play that early in our performance; it's one of those great soulful songs they worked hard on in the late 60s," Mr Clift said.
"When we perform it, it always makes us proud and it's certainly one for those attending to keep their ear out for - though my hope is it will be hard to miss."
While he's never met his idol he hopes it will happen one day.
"There were a few occasions where it looked like a meeting with Barry might be possible but so far it just hasn't happened," he said.
"The old saying is 'never meet your idols' so perhaps it's just as well.
"At the same time if the opportunity came up I would jump at it - how could I not?"
The Australian Bee Gees show will be held Sunday April 28 at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
