Griffith Regional Theatre announces 2024 lineup of shows

Griffith Regional Theatre has launched their 2024 program, with plenty of shows - and a huge amount of tribute shows on the calendar for the next year.
The theme for 2024 will be 'Explore' - with the theatre challenging patrons to see something they wouldn't usually visit, or those who aren't theatrical types to come out more.
Theatre lovers, staff, and performers all came out to the theatre on December 11 to celebrate the 2023 season and be the first to hear what the theatre will be showing for 2024.
The highlight of the season for 2023 was undoubtedly the Wedding Singer community musical, and the night opened with members of the cast reprising their roles to perform 'It's Your Wedding Day' before the announcements kicked off.
Starting the 2024 season will be the first of the Morning Melodies - with David Scheel bringing his 'Growing Old Disgracefully' show to the theatre - before the Flickerfest mainstay sets up on February 23.
The Community Musical won't be returning again for 2024, but theatre manager Margaret Andreazza said that it would be worth keeping an eye on a 2025 return.
There'll still be plenty of plays on offer, with Bangarra Dance Company bringing their show Yuldea to the theatre in March, while Highway of Lost Hearts will set up in May.
Later on in the year, The Visitors promises to tell the story of seven Indigenous leaders making a critical decision in January 1788 - whether to welcome a fleet of ships, or send them on their way.
Celebrating the Grass Roots Open Mic competition, which will be happening once again in 2024, Helena Beltrame performed a beautiful acoustic song for the enraptured audience.
The 2024 season is hosting a lot of tribute acts, offering tributes and homages from the Beach Boys to Abba, Elvis, Tina Turner and Fleetwood Mac and more throughout the year.
In addition, two magicians will be setting up shop - with Cosentino returning to the Griffith Regional Theatre stage after his 2022 show, while illusionist Jonas Jost will be performing later in the year.
For the kids, there'll be offerings such as Dog Man the Musical and The Gruffalo, as well as educational showings such as Whalebone. The Youth Theatre Troupe will also be back for 2024 under the leadership of Melanie Toscan.
As a final treat for the theatre's most loyal patrons, Belle Madden and Jesse Aviu closed out the announcements with one final song before the crowd left to renew their theatre memberships.
More information and bookings are available at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.