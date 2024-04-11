Farm safety round-table brings ministers, stakeholders to Griffith

Some 50 stakeholders from across the state have flocked to Griffith for a ministerial round-table on work-place safety in the agriculture sector.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton was joined by the NSW minister for work health and safety Sophie Cotsis and minister for agriculture Tara Moriarty on April 11.
Held at the Griffith Southside Leagues Club, the event hears those with lived experience speak on safety with government and industry leaders, including solutions to challenges in reducing deaths and serious accidents.
Mrs Dalton along with the two ministers acknowledged farm work as posing unique hazards, particularly those involving machinery, chemicals and animals.
"Farm and rural business accidents are a major concern to our community. We want to work towards reducing and minimising injuries and fatalities," Mrs Dalton said prior to the event.
"As the local member I am looking forward to discussing practical solutions to minimise the bureaucratic burden placed on businesses without ever compromising on safety."
Ms Cotsis said more than 81,000 workers across the state are employed in agricultural industries and are at greater risk of being killed or injured than most.
"It is a fundamental right for every worker to go to their job and come home safely," she said.
"In 2013 there were 149 safety incidents in the NSW agriculture industry which has more than doubled to 358 incidents by 2022.
"Fatalities are also consistent, with 16 farm related deaths in 2022, 13 in 2023 and four so far in 2024."
One of those to have occurred this year was an accident in Griffith.
Ms Moriarty said it is paramount workers have the correct protections in place to ensure they are safe at work.
"This event is a great opportunity for agricultural industry members and workers to discuss hazard reduction and safety behaviour, along with how these lessons can be applied across the industry," she said.
Attendees include members from SafeWork NSW's Family and Injured Workers Support and Advisory Group.
Representatives from local agricultural companies and employers, relevant government agencies, unions, NSW Farmers, leading academics, and the Country Women's Association also joined the discussion.
More information on farm safety can be found here: https://www.safework.nsw.gov.au/your-industry/agriculture,-forestry-and-fishing
