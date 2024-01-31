Investigation underway following fatal Real Juice factory accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident at Griffith's Real Juice factory on Monday January 29.
Emergency services were called to the factory on the corner of Duchatel and Harward Roads following reports a person had been injured on a worksite.
Ambulance NSW attended the scene around midday and treated a man in his 70s for leg injuries after they were struck by a forklift.
He was treated by paramedics before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital and then Wagga Base hospital for further treatment.
Police have since been notified the 75-year-old man passed away on January 30.
Officers say SafeWork NSW have been notified and will complete an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
