Trip to Canberra Olympic kickstarts busy week for Yoogali SC

Yoogali SC will travel for the first time in the NPL, which will set the stage for a busy five days of football.
After falling to Canberra Croatia in their opening game of the season, the Griffith-based side will take on Canberra Olympic at O'Connor, which will be enclosed on Saturday afternoon.
Like the Yoogali SC side, Olympic fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Monaro Panthers, so they will want to pick up their first three points of the season.
In what is shaping up to be a competitive league once again in 2024, points will be at a premium even at this early stage with the threat of relegation on the table.
Meanwhile, the under-23s will be looking to pick up their first win of the season after a narrow defeat to Croatia.
It was a hard fought opening round game with a second half penalty making the difference as the Canberra side came away with a 1-0 victory.
There were promising signs for the youngsters as they were able to get into the attacking third but couldn't find a way past the Canberra Croatia keeper.
Like their first grade counterparts, Canberra Olympic will be looking to open their account having lost 3-2 to Monaro.
Just three days later Yoogali SC will be back in action for their fourth round Australia Cup qualifying round clash with rivals Wagga City Wanderers.
It will be the only time the two sides meet this year making it an even more special Riverina Derby with the Wanderers having made a winning start to the CPL season against West Canberra Wanderers.
