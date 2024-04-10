Blacks ready to face the test from the Boiled Lollies

After an impressive start to the season, the Griffith Blacks will take on Wagga City at Jubilee Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Coach Mitchell White missed the season-opening clash against Albury but was impressed by his side's character in the dying stages.
"It was a very courageous effort for the last 13 minutes to be defending on our line and holding them out," he said.
"It goes to show the grit and determination the boys had out there. It has carried right through into training this week with some really strong numbers, and everyone is itching to go against City."
In what were at times difficult conditions, White was pleased with his side's effort to bring their ideas from the training paddock to the playing arena.
"The conditions made it hard, it was torrential rain at stages in the second half," he said.
"There is still a lot to work on but can see that our shape and structure that we have been working on during the preseason has it's merit and it's something that we are going to keep building on.
"While I wasn't there I suppose the preparation in the lead up was what we needed."
The Boiled Lollies start the season with a 37-10 win over Tumut and White knows, against a side who have been at the top of the Southern Inland competition, the Griffith side will have their work cut out for them.
" They are always strong, and it sounds like they have done some good recruiting as well," he said.
"It's going to be a challenge, but it's exciting as well. Our boys are really looking forward to playing the Lollies this weekend."
It will be a big weekend for the Blacks, with all four grades in action for the first time in 2024, and Whites are keen to see the club's depth tested.
"It will be good to see how the third-grade guys play," he said.
"A lot of them did play in seconds (against Albury) which was good to see but its going to be great to get everyone out on the paddock and see what we have really got."
The action at Jubilee Oval will kick off with the third grade clash at 11.20am on Saturday.
