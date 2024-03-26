Rankins Springs push West Wyalong in the Kiawarra Cup clash

The Kiawarra Cup clash between Rankins Springs and the West Wyalong reserve grade side has again gone down to the wire.
The clashes between the two sides have historically been close, with the biggest winning margin being four points.
In a promising sign for the season ahead, the Rankins Springs side headed over with a healthy squad of 24 players under the guidance of new coaches Joshua Johnston & Damian Walker, who took over coaching duties this year after being with the club since 2018.
West Wyalong, though, came out with a strong side of their own and, in front of their home crowd, got out to a strong start, with three back-to-back sets ending with a try after only three minutes.
The Dragons hit back not long after through Josh Curphey, but the Mallee Men added two more tries to end the first third 16-4 up.
A mammoth effort by Dragons centre Jack Glyde, beating six players, had the Dragons back in it early in the second third, but a kick to the corner for Michael Uiva had Wyalong back up by 12 at the end of the second third.
Possession was key with high humidity leading to some very tired bodies with many playing their first game for 2024.
The Dragons rallied and dominated the last third with Glyde scoring his second off a Tom Judd grubber kick from dummy half and Curphey forcing his way over again from close range had the Dragons within 2 with 8 minutes left.
Wyalong held on, though, and a Nick Prince chip-and-chase try with a minute left wrapped it up, 26-20 to West Wyalong.
Best on ground went to West Wyalong's Mitchell Wright on his birthday.
For the Dragons the Kiawarra Cup Player's Player was recently renamed to the Dane Richards Memorial Player's Player, to honour the late Dragons, Yenda and Forbes player who played his only game for the Dragons in the trial against West Wyalong last year and sadly passed away in June at the young age of 18, and this year the award went to centre Jack Glyde.
The Mallee Men will now turn their attention towards their round one Group 20 clash at Ron Crowe Oval against the returning Waratahs on April 7, while Rankins Springs will start their season at home with the ProTen Cup Knockout on May 4.
