Charity rides conclude, big money raised for MND research, Country Hope

Two major charity events with connections to the MIA have wrapped up their feats for the year, with staggering amounts raised for their respective causes.
Those who took part in the Riverina Outback Rally are back home after being involved in what was well and truly an adventure, from navigating mountains to dashing across the outback.
Over $600,000 has been raised so far - $200,000 above target - with numerous townships reaping the benefits of the convoy along the way.
The trip took in Jerilderie, Gerogery, Harden, Albert, Mount Hope, Lake Cargelligo and Grong Grong where the trip rounded out.
Organiser Gavin Gilbert said it was an incredible time for the 180 participants, with many memories and laughs shared over the 2,200 kilometre journey.
"It was all absolutely sensational," Mr Gilbert said.
"It never ceases to amaze me how you can get 180 people together and never have a problem, aside from the usual mechanical breakdown which is simply part of the ride itself."
One of the longest feats accomplished so far, he said those involved were forever guessing as to where they were heading on any given day.
"It was like going from one extreme to the other, from diverting through the mountains to venturing into the flat country," Mr Gilbert said.
"It was something totally different."
He praised each community for its country hospitality, including providing shelter during wet weather and providing meals.
"The catering this years was the best we've ever had," he said.
"A big shout out to the Harden Pony Club, the Albert, Gerogery and Mount Hope Hotels, the Lake Cargelligo Rapid Relief and every other stop," he said.
"We were well looked after everywhere we went."
Roughly $1,500 was raised for each community, including a rocket cover race at Albert which contributed around $5,800 for Angel Wings.
At the conclusion, a number of awards were handed out to participants and organisers, with Whitton's Oscie and Vicki Ryan taking the 'Spirit of the Rally Award'.
The major trophy went to a Geelong team who fetched an incredible $50,000 for Country Hope.
"I thank all local businesses and the support we've received this year, along with the participants who really championed the cause and made it fun for all," Mr Gilbert said.
Meanwhile, the Ian Snedden Two Rivers Trek raising money for MND research also wrapped up on a high note, with the final tally expected to surpass $40,000.
Organiser Russell Jones said he is thrilled with the results which included a well-attended auction in Coleambally.
"We also had a charity auction in Berrigan; both were excellent," Mr Jones said.
"Some of the auctioned items included camp chairs, 4WD recovery kits and a wide range of electrical goods."
It was the first time the trek had taken in parts of the MIA and Mr Jones said the terrain was an eye-opener for those involved.
"Every day there was something new to look at," Mr Jones said.
"In the past we had been through Coleambally but not Conargo or Darlington Point.
"We had around 45 people take part, including many new participants who all said they had a great time," he said.
"Even better was the fact it was all for a good cause."
