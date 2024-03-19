Vintage tractor-run supporting MND research visits the area

A long-running vintage tractor run is back on the road and passing through sections of the MIA to raise funds for MND research and support.
The week-long Ian Snedden Two Rivers Runs travels between the Murray and Murrumbidgee Rivers and has so far visited Carrathool and Conargo.
The vintage tractor trek is now en route for Darlington Point on its way to Coleambally where a charity auction will be held at the football ground from 7.30pm March 21.
The cause has been held irregularly over the past 10 years, including 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022.
Around $10,500 has been donated towards the Prostate Foundation of Australia, Beyond Blue, and SIDS in earlier years, but in recent times attention has turned to supporting MND research, of which $68,000 has been raised to date.
The move came about after the man who instigated the run, Jerilderie's Ian Sneddon, sadly passed away from the disease in 2019.
Two Rivers coordinator Russell Jones is encouraging locals and travellers in the area who happen upon the convoy to stop and say hello.
"The idea is to invest some money into the local townships we happen through in addition to MND research and support," Mr Jones said.
"We have a Willys Jeep along with the tractors and a Grey Fergie; the combined age of the tractor and the driver is 114 years.
"The oldest tractors on the trek are 1951 models, while we have a few drivers around 80 years of age," he said.
"Many can only get up to about 20 kilometres an hour so its slow running.
"The response has been terrific. People see us camping, stop and come over to say g'day," Mr Jones said.
Participants include those from as far as Newcastle and Phillip Island, and a number of businesses in Griffith and Wagga are sponsoring the feat.
"We have around 33 involved this year in addition to our support crew, both men and women of all ages," Mr Jones said.
"They're all driving these tractors for some 640 kilometres. It's very special; getting people together is a big part of what this is about."
More information, including how to donate, can be found on the charity run's Facebook page.
