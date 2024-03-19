The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Vintage tractor-run supporting MND research visits the area

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
March 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A long-running vintage tractor run is back on the road and passing through sections of the MIA to raise funds for MND research and support.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.