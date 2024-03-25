The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Date comes home just ahead of Baird in Bacchus Long Course competition

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
March 26 2024 - 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stealth wins the Bacchus competition. The name Lachlan Date is to be engraved onto the Bacchus trophy after eight competition runs, but it wasn't easy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.