Date comes home just ahead of Baird in Bacchus Long Course competition

Stealth wins the Bacchus competition. The name Lachlan Date is to be engraved onto the Bacchus trophy after eight competition runs, but it wasn't easy.
Going into the final run Adrian Baird was five points ahead of Date, however Date had finished ahead of Baird in 5 of the previous 7 runs so he had an edge.
Race 1 Date is one point ahead of Baird, race 2 Baird wins, and Date is 12 points behind, race 3 the gap closes, 9 points behind, race 4 only 6 points behind, race 5 Baird has a strong run finishing 3rd and Date is again 12 points behind, after race 6 minus 9, race 7 minus 5.
It has been a long time since the final run determines the competition winner.
With a handicap of 25 minutes Date had a bit of catching up to do to overtake Baird handicapped at 15 minutes 15 seconds.
Approaching the last water stop Date overtakes Simon Barnhill, then about a kilometre from the finish line Date spots Baird, he pushes himself and overtakes, but it is not enough as there are four more ahead and to win the competition, he needs six or more points than Baird and he hasn't shaken Barnhill off.
Adrenalin kicks in, passing John Dodd who finished 7th, then bye bye Steven Bourke who finished 4th, Hayley McLeod (3rd) and Simon Fattore (5th) are neck and neck and he pegs them both but he still hasn't shaken off Barnhill, he is on the podium but is Baird also overtaking, can't ease off.
Then the cheer squad of sister Hannah and dad Warwick plus Mick Pilgrim spot him in the final straight the noise is deafening, spurred on he finally shakes off Barnhill and claims 1st place and 40 points. Barnhill finished 2nd 10 seconds after Date.
Baird gained 25 points for 6th place; Lachlan Date has the trophy by a margin of 10 points. Congratulations to both, there post run recovery period suggests they put everything they had into the race.
There were only two contenders for the short course trophy, Callum Vecchio and Wendy Minato who was 17 points behind Vecchio.
If Minato could finish in the top three and the heavily handicapped Vecchio was well down in the placings she was an outside chance.
The Vecchio family were away, hence Minato only had to finish the run to claim her second Feral trophy. In 2008 she won the Winter long competition. Minato finished 10th and is now finding a place in her trophy cabinet.
Edward Palmer took line honours in the short course followed by Mia Stockwell, Connor Moore wanted to break 14 minutes, maybe next year as he posted 14 minutes 01 seconds. Chris Barbagallo was 4th a mere three seconds ahead of Rita Fascianelli-McIvor.
By turning up every week and putting in an effort Wendy Minato showed that mature Feral's are still competitive.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
