New competitors flock to Barellan for huge weekend of Games

More than half of this year's Barellan Masters Games competitors were new to the event.
Held in Barellan on the last weekend of February, the event attracted 120 competitors, 62 of which were taking part for the first time.
Tennis was one of the most popular sports in 2024, with lawn bowls a real treat on the Saturday night under lights.
One of the youngest competitors was Lachlan Date, who was awarded the Narrandera community Bendigo Bank "master blaster".
This is awarded to the competitor who achieves the highest number of points in competing and winning medals across the eight sports on offer.
Mr Date achieved this on 16 points across the four sports he took part in.
He said he was surprised by what the weekend had to offer.
"I did not know Barellan had so much to offer the sporting community," Mr Date said.
Neil Bull, 81, was the oldest competitor to participate over the weekend.
Sports throughout the weekend included basketball, tennis, cricket, a triathlon and more.
The Barellan Masters Games committee thanked everyone involved in the weekend, as well as volunteers, supporters and sponsors for their efforts.
Full results from the games can be found at www.barellanmastersgames.com.au.
