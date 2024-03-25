Exies cause upset to knock off minor premiers and secure third grade title

The Exies Eagles have caused a boil-over in the GDCA Third Grade grand final to come away with a 72-run victory over Coro Cougars under lights at Exies Oval.
Like the Exies Diggers side in second grade, Exies Eagles were looking to come through as the third-placed side and knock off the minor premiers to secure the silverware.
The Eagles were able to make a strong start at the top of the order after winning the toss and electing to bat with a 25-run stand before Digby Jones was able to pick up the wickets of Fletcher Robertson (7) and David Caldow (2) while Liam James dismissed Neel Patel (15) to see the Exies side fall to 3/33.
Ted Files continued his strong finals campaign, and with Bhavya Chaudhari, they were able to get their side moving before Bede Kenny trapped Chaudhari (14) in front.
Caelan Culgan joined Files out in the middle, and the pair were able to continue the good work and push the side towards a defendable total.
Over the next 14 overs, the pair added 69 runs before James (3/20) picked up the wickets of Culgan and Alice Caldow (2) with the Eagles sitting on 6/139.
While Files (56) was able to post a half-century, Jones (5/24) picked up three late wickets to see Exies Eagles bowled out for 151.
The Eagles would have been aiming to take early wickets to put the Cougars on the back foot and were able to do just that as David Caldow picked up the wicket of Seamus Maley (1) in the fifth over.
The pressure continued to build on the Cougars as the middle order struggled to make an impact.
Files (2/10) was able to knock over Javier Bruce (2) and Lucas Wood (1), while Alice Caldow clean bowled Tomas Goirigolzarri (2), with Pranshu Patel (2/14) getting in on the action with the wickets of Jordan Virago (2) and crucially Cooper Rand (20) to see Coro fall to 7/41.
Kenny and James were finally able to resist with a 29-run partnership, which was brought to an end when Kenny (13) was stumped off the bowling of Fletcher Kelly (1/12). Alice (2/8) and David Caldow (2/15) picked up the final two wickets to see Coro bowled out for 79, with Files named Player of the Final.
