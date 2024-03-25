The Area News
Exies cause upset to knock off minor premiers and secure third grade title

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
March 25 2024 - 12:47pm
The Exies Eagles have caused a boil-over in the GDCA Third Grade grand final to come away with a 72-run victory over Coro Cougars under lights at Exies Oval.

