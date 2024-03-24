Yoogali FC battle hard to push Wanderers into extra time in Riverina Cup

Yoogali FC's quest for the Riverina Cup has ended after falling in extra time to Capital Premier League side Wagga City Wanderers.
The Griffith-based side showed they would be a force to be reckoned with in their first season in the Pascoe Cup with another strong showing against a high-quality opponent, following on from their Australia Cup qualifying clash with Inter Lions on Wednesday.
Coach Ross Marando was proud of his side's performance once again after falling to a classic goal in the dying stages of the additional 30 minutes.
"It was a good hit out all the way, and then just going down 1-0 against a well-drilled side is a really good result for us," he said.
"Was about four or five minutes left in extra time and it was an absolute worldie. Half volley from outside the box and I'm still not sure how it went it. It's heart breaking but to lose to a goal like that there isn't much you can do."
It wasn't all good news for the Yoogali FC side with experienced midfielder Joseph Poli suffering a broken leg half-an-hour into the clash with the Wanderers after going in for a 50-50 tackle.
Marando passed on the well wishes from all involved with the club.
"It's a tough loss, and the boys are all thinking of him and hoping for a speedy recovery," he said.
Having played 210 minutes of football in the past week, Marando said his side is in a great position.
"Two really good hit outs is really good with three to four weeks before the season starts," he said. "We are feeling like we are in a really good spot heading into the season."
