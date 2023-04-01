The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Coro Cougars secure second straight GDCA First Grade Premiership

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 1 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Coro Cougars took out the battle of the big cats to defend their GDCA First Grade title with an eight-wicket win over Leagues Panthers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.