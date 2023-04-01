The Coro Cougars took out the battle of the big cats to defend their GDCA First Grade title with an eight-wicket win over Leagues Panthers.
The Panthers were able to win the toss and elected to bat, with Jack Rowston and Matt Keenan able to make a steady start before Rowston (10) fell to the bowling of Jake Rand.
After Reece Matheson (11) scored at a run-a-ball, he became the second to depart when he was trapped in front by Rand, and the Panthers needed to find someone who would be able to go on with a score.
Keenan was proving to be that person, and while Connor Matheson (14) departed with the score on 68, Jimmy Binks joined Keenan as the pair got their side towards 100.
While there was some chaotic running between wickets, the pair were able to put on 46 runs as Keenan (51) brought up fifty before he fell to the bowling of Tim Rand.
The slow bowling proved to be a thorn in the side of the Panthers side as Rand (6/34) ripped through the Panthers' lower order, and with only Binks (21) and Tom Bristow (15) able to make double digits as they were bowled out for 150.
Leagues were able to make the best possible start with the ball as Dean Villata continued his record of picking up Jake Rand (2), but Tim Rand and Haydn Pascoe were able to take the game away from the Panthers.
The pair were able to put on 87, and after some missed chances, Connor Matheson (1/47) was finally able to pick up the wicket of Rand (33).
Pascoe (79*) was able to bring up another fifty in finals and, along with Dean Bennett (18*) were able to get the Cougars across the line for back-to-back premierships with an eight-wicket win with 5.1 overs remaining.
Tim Rand continued his strong season with another trophy as he was named Player of the Final after picking up six wickets and then scoring 33 with the bat.
Rand paid credit to the rest of the team around him as the Cougars notched up history.
"It is the first time the Coro Cougars have gone back to back, so ticked that one off," he said.
"I thought it was a really good team performance, and the bowling of Dean Bennett probably goes a bit unnoticed bowled 10 overs for 30 and really tied it up at the other end.
"I said, walking off the park, that half of my wickets are because of him."
"Haydos (Pascoe) batted really well as well."
Rand paid credit to the Panthers, who he felt were the team to beat all season.
"That is me speaking honestly, not just because we won," he said.
"As Jimmy said to look across and see a good young group of kids, I'm sure a premiership isn't too far away."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
