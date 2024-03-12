Yoogali FC confident after win against Orange Waratahs

Yoogali FC are feeling confident after a win against Orange as they head into the next round of the Australia Cup - taking on Sydney's Inter Lions club in round three in the next few weeks.
The club took on Orange in an away-game, and walked away with a 2-1 victory thanks to a solid first half from scorers Michael Perre and Jacob Rizzeri.
Coach Ross Marando was thrilled with how the entire team played against Orange, and was feeling good about their odds against the Sydney team.
"I'm really pleased with the performance and result, it's always good to get the win. It's never easy to go on the road and travel to play against opposition at a higher level," he said.
"Jacob got that first goal with a nice long-range shot and then Michael got the second - they both played fantastically".
Marando said that going up against a League One team would be a big jump, but they had the home advantage and were confident they could take Sydney on.
"They'll be making the trip down and we're ready for it, we can't wait ... One thing the boys don't lack is confidence, morale is sky high. Everyone is getting around each other, it's a really good atmosphere at the moment," he said.
"If they want to think we're some little country team, we'll play the underdog status but we're definitely up for the challenge".
While the next Australia Cup game for Yoogali FC will be played at home, an exact date hasn't been decided due to other leagues.
