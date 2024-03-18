'A must for any bookshelf': Aged Support Service champions author visit

Griffith residents are being encouraged to attend a morning tea author talk delving into the world of dementia and caring for suffers.
Wagga author and registered nurse Isabel Baker will be at the Griffith City Library to speak about her book A to Z of Dementia Care, hailed by the Griffith Aged Support Service as as an 'invaluable guide' not just for those dealing with the impairment but also the broader community.
The book offers the latest research and best practise guidelines gathered by the author who has 35 years experience in dementia care and providing education to both families and staff.
Griffith Aged Support Service support worker Yvette Pastro called the book an encyclopedia of knowledge on the disease.
"It provides an easy way to navigate everything anybody would need to know about dementia, from caring for someone to picking out the signs," Ms Pastro said.
"I'd say it's essential for anyone's bookshelf, especially given statistics around dementia project the disease is going to grow exponentially by 2050.
"Having this material at hand means someone walking down the main street who notices someone having difficulty will recognise the signs and know how to respond," she said.
Already twenty seats have been booked, with fellow social support worker Christine Badoco saying its important to reserve a spot early.
"We've had a good amount of interest but we really want to get the word out to the broader community," Ms Badoco said.
"Capacity is limited to around 50 and we would really like to see a good cross section of the community attend, both young and old."
"The fact is, dementia can affect anyone and the more you know, the more able you will be to work with it."
The book contains practical tips and personal stories on the delivery of quality dementia care, providing a text that can be read from cover to cover or dipped in and out of as a reference guide.
Copies will be available on the day and a morning tea will also be provided.
The talk will be held at the Griffith City Library theatre room from 10am until noon on May 1.
For further details contact 0459 980 434.
