With Dementia Action Week in full swing, Griffith Aged Support Service are encouraging residents to enhance their know how with two upcoming free seminars for carers of those suffering the disease.
According to the Dementia Centre's Dementia Carer Program, more than 90 per cent of people living with dementia will experience changes in behaviour and understanding these changes can help carers provide better support at home for those living with dementia.
The program will learn about changes a person living with dementia may experience and the support available to help care for them.
The program involves two practical, three-hour workshops and the opportunity to speak to a Dementia Centre medical specialist.
The first workshop will be held on October 6 and the other October 9.
READ MORE
"I think its important for the public to be aware of dementia as it doesn't always present obvious signs or symptoms. It's important people are educated about it to ensure sufferers are treated with respect," social support worker Yvette Pastro said.
"At the end of the day our carers are critical to those suffering dementia and who are in need but they can't always be there. That's why it's important that others, such as family members and friends, have the skills, knowledge and awareness to stand-in when needed. Understanding is key."
Ms Pastro took the opportunity to remind residents about the Griffith Care Dementia Support Group which meets on the first Wednesday of each month, 10.20am until midday at the library.
"The group has been running since 2016 and has done wonderful work in this space. They really rely on each other to look after each other, as well as share experiences and insight. Anyone is welcome to attend that."
Registrations for the Dementia Care Dementia Carer Program are essential and can be made by contacting (02) 8437 7355.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.