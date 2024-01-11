Optometrists point to increase of vision problems in Griffith youngsters

Residents are being urged to ensure their children are taking regular breaks away from the screen, with research showing alarming new trends..
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Commissioned by Specsavers, a study has found youngsters are spending an average 3.5 hours per day on screens both at home and school, potentially impacting their eye health and increasing the chances of lifelong vision and learning issues.
The study reveals young children aged five and 12-years of age spend more than three times the amount on screens as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
With currently over 2,200 primary school kids in Griffith, local optometrists say a new year and time prior to the commencement of term one could be the perfect opportunity to instill prevention techniques to avoid vision damage.
"We're seeing more and more young people presenting with short near-sightedness which is a result of spending too much time staring at screens," Griffith optometrist Guan He said.
"So much more of modern society revolves around computer activity so it's important parents, guardians, teachers and others know the symptoms of eye strain and put in place measures to avoid it.
"That includes following the 20/20 rule, which means 20 minutes of screen time and 20 minutes away from the screen to relax the eye muscles and adjust," he said.
The report suggests teachers should be on the lookout for signs of eye strain in the classroom which is often where it's first noticed, with 90 per cent of surveyed educators having witnessed it in their students.
Over half of those teachers stated they witness this on a weekly basis.
Despite this, one in three out of children nine years or under have never had an eye test.
Fellow Specsavers Optometrist Sunny Singh says it is especially important youngsters are taking breaks as their eyes are still developing.
"Children can't always tell you if they may not be able to see properly. If your child complains about headaches, blurred vision, trouble focusing or any other issues with their eyes, I recommend booking an appointment with an Optometrist immediately rather than waiting until their next check-up, especially before they start back at school," he said.
Myopia, or short sightedness, is on the rise globally, with the World Health Organisation estimating 52 percent of the global population will have myopia by 2050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.