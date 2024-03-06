NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson reaffirms commitment to regions

Reacting to criticism on the subject of water from Member for Murray Helen Dalton, the state's water minister Rose Jackson has pledged the government's commitment to the regions.
It comes after Mrs Dalton relayed concerns over Ms Jackson's aptitude on the topic of water amid NSW Government budget estimates.
"I don't believe she is across her brief," Mrs Dalton said, recounting her observations during the estimates.
"I think she's starting to find it hard to defend her principles and is wavering; after all, not supporting buybacks doesn't mean opposing them."
With the 2023 Water Amendment Bill now in effect, Ms Jackson reaffirmed state government does not support buybacks.
"This is not an empty promise - I've already demonstrated that I am taking action by releasing the NSW Alternatives to Buybacks Plan which clearly shows how we aim to minimise the exposure of regional communities to water buybacks," she said.
Ms Jackson highlighted infrastructure investment as key to ensuring the Murray Darling Basin Plan is delivered without effecting regional communities,
"We're delivering projects across the Murrumbidgee to modernise water infrastructure and return billions of litres of water back to the environment through the $1.54 billion Off-Farm Efficiency Program," Ms Jackson said.
"This includes the $126 million Murrumbidgee Irrigation automation finalisation project, which will deliver 6.3 billion litres of environmental water across 190,000 hectares of irrigated land."
She added that a second project, the $2.5 million Nap Nap Station upgrade near Hay, will significantly reduce evaporation to save 300 megalitres of water each year.
However Mrs Dalton is concerned efforts to create environmental flows could spell man-made disaster.
"People living and working along the river will be at risk of man-made flooding if there's a dumping of rain; it's happened before," she said.
"The government seems to just think sending a volume of water down the river is going to work when in fact it's going to make things a lot worse.
"We already have paramount water issues which will not benefit from environmental flows, including carp numbers and issues with poor water quality in some of our towns," Mrs Dalton said.
In reply, Ms Jackson said the state has stepped up river monitoring and funding to address this.
"Our network of in-river multi-depth water quality sensors installed around Menindee between Lake Pamamaroo and Weir 32 are providing real-time enhanced water quality data," Ms Jackson said.
"We're looking to install more across the Basin by mid 2025.
"We're also continuing to roll-out the $32.5 million town water risk reduction program.
"That includes funding upgrades for treatment infrastructure, providing on-the-ground and remote technical support, increasing the monitoring of raw water and delivering expert help with dam safety assessments," Ms Jackson said.
"Two of the first 10 regional councils to benefit from the new $1.5 million advanced operation support grants include Murrumbidgee Council and Hay Shire Council."
She added three rounds of leak detection work have been carried out in Griffith, Murrumbidgee, Narrandera, Wagga and Albury areas.
"The NSW Government is passionate about getting the balance right when it comes to ensuring there is enough water for our regional towns, industry and the environment," she said.
"This is a complex issue that won't be solved overnight and requires a multi-pronged approach from all levels of government."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.