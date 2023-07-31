The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Member for Murray Helen Dalton met with state water minister Rose Jackson to rally against buybacks

Updated July 31 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Murray Helen Dalton and NSW water minister Rose Jackson. Picture supplied
Member for Murray Helen Dalton and NSW water minister Rose Jackson. Picture supplied

Member for Murray Helen Dalton met with state water minister Rose Jackson to discuss her opposition to the federal government's water buyback options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.