Member for Murray Helen Dalton met with state water minister Rose Jackson to discuss her opposition to the federal government's water buyback options.
The two met at Barmah Choke on July 28, where Mrs Dalton made the case against water buybacks to Ms Jackson.
"Compulsory water buybacks must be off the table now and into the future," Mrs Dalton said.
"I call for the region's support in this top-priority mission which is about water security, food security and the security of this region's future as one of Australia's agricultural powerhouses."
"NSW Government must put its people first and tell Tanya Plibersek in no uncertain terms that our community will not accept the compulsory water buybacks in any way, shape or form," Mrs Dalton said.
Ms Jackson agreed and promised that the state government would be looking into alternatives and exploring other options to water buybacks.
"We don't want to see buybacks in NSW, that's not our preference, we know that they have a negative impact on communities and we will always put the interests of NSW communities first," she said.
"The good news I think is that there are a range of ideas on how we can deliver on the environmental outcomes under the plan without negatively impacting communities in NSW. We think there is a really positive story to tell."
Though the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is now impossible to complete on time, federal minister for water Tanya Plibersek has promised that with an extension, the plan would still be delivered in full - including recovering an additional 450 gigalitres of water for the environment.
"The Albanese government is committed to delivering the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full, which includes the extra 450GL of water for the environment," Ms Plibersek said.
