Council's 'Dump for Free' campaign extended to March and October

Residents will be able to rid unwanted items for free next month and in October as part of Griffith City Council's expansion of a popular initiative.
As part of 'Dump for Free' residents will be able to dispose general domestic waste including garden debris and mixed recyclables, free of charge during those months.
The program was held last October, with over 4000 people using the service.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said following solid demand last year it made sense to see it continue.
"We are excited to expand it and provide our community with more opportunities to responsibly dispose of their waste," Cr Curran said.
"The feedback was really positive. Over 4,300 residents utilised the service last October and appreciated being able to plan what day or weekend over the month they could take out their rubbish."
In March each household will be entitled to dispose of up to two standard loads, with a maximum of four car tyres per load.
A standard load is being defined as equivalent to a car and trailer combination or a single car or ute load.
However, commercial or agricultural tyres will not be accepted.
The council is also reminding residents hazardous materials such as asbestos will not be accepted and encourages responsible waste disposal.
Residents are also urged to use the free Community Recycling Centre (CRC) at the Tharbogang Waste Management Facility.
Accepted items at the CRC include paint, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, motor oils, other oils, car and household batteries, smoke detectors, and fluorescent globes/tubes.
The Tharbogang Waste Management Centre will be open from 8am to 5pm, seven days a week.
Additionally, the Yenda Centre will be open from 1pm to 5pm on Sundays.
The March 'Dump for Free' will run from March 1 to March 31.
October 'Dump for Free' will be from September 30 to November 1.
