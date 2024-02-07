'It makes sense': farmer, RFS captain welcomes registration exemption trial

A Warrawidgee RFS captain and farmer has welcomed a trial allowing unregistered vehicles on public roads to combat fire events.
The registration exemption has been introduced by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) in partnership with Transport for NSW to help firefighting efforts during the bushfire season and will be in play until March 31.
During the trial, farmers will be able to drive unregistered vehicles carrying firefighting equipment within a 100km radius of their home to get to a fire ahead of emergency services.
Warrawidgee's John Minato said the initiative is especially welcomed in remote parts such as his block.
"It's a spread out area here and if your going to use heavy machinery to create a fire break, you need to be able to do it without worrying about any penalty," Mr Minato said.
"The fact is, we do get a fair few fires out here, especially from lightening strikes during summer.
"It's particularly common at harvest time due to things like machinery fires and with cotton plantations.
"If there's a fire on your neighbours property your first response is to help but it isn't always a case of going from one paddock to another. Often you need to use public roads."
Mr Minato hopes the trial will be adopted full-time and perhaps even extended to all-year around.
"I don't see why not; winter's generally quiet but certainly during that October to April period it would be good to have this in effect yearly," he said.
"From October the storm season starts and that's when you get the lightening strikes.
"In the event of a fire, it's always going to be easier to grab a nearby set of wheels so you can immediately get to work putting it out," Mr Minato said.
In order to the eligible from exemption, the vehicle must be maintained in safe operating condition and have fire-fighting equipment permanently attached.
NSW Minister for Roads John Graham said farmers can now ready vehicles for protecting land, property, stocks and crops.
"The mosquito fleet, as it's affectionately known, has been an incredible asset for regional, rural and remote areas and I am glad the Labor Government is supporting the farmers to continue their vital, life-saving work," he said.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said February and March could prove challenging months for bush and grass fires.
"It is expected this exemption will make it easier for landholders to fight fires on or near their properties," he said.
RFS commissioner Rob Rogers believes the exemption will lead to an integrated relationship between farmers and the RFS, leveraging all available resources and the expertise and dedication of farmers in safeguarding our communities.
For further information and to nominate a vehicle for the trial, visit nswroads.work/fffv.
The RFS is continuing to urge harvesters to monitor conditions across the MIA District including Carrathool, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Murrumbidgee, and Narrandera.
