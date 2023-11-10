The Area News
Rural Fire Service is strongly urging farmers to keep monitoring weather conditions while harvesting

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 3:30pm
RFS urges monitoring ahead of harvest
RFS urges monitoring ahead of harvest

The Rural Fire Service is strongly urging MIA farmers to monitor weather conditions while harvesting in an effort to prevent crop fires in what looks to be a blistering weekend.

