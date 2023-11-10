RFS urges monitoring ahead of harvest

The Rural Fire Service is strongly urging MIA farmers to monitor weather conditions while harvesting in an effort to prevent crop fires in what looks to be a blistering weekend.
Operational Officer Shane Smith explained that harvesting machinery was a high risk on dangerous days, as even a few sparks can start fires.
"Using harvesting or farm machinery on days of increased risk can be very dangerous as any sparks in dry crops can start fires that spread very quickly," he explained.
"These fires have the potential to threaten property and also destroy millions of dollars' worth of crops."
Operational Officer Smith added that over the weekend, growers should take regular breaks to check the weather conditions along with the Grain Harvesting Guide - and re-evaluate whether to continue.
"If conditions fall within the guidelines and harvesting operations are to continue, you should continue to check regularly," he said.
"In recent years, a number of substantial fires have been started by farm machinery being used in warm and windy conditions ... A short period of down time until conditions ease will lower the risk of fires breaking out and can prevent a great deal of damage for farmers and their neighbours."
Grain Harvesting Guides are available for farmers at their local Fire Control Centre and online at: rfs.nsw.gov.au/harvesting-guide.
