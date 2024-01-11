The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Larissa's musical talents shine on Griffith's stages

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 12 2024 - 9:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GRIFFITH musician Larissa Pfitzner has a talent and flair for a range of instruments, which she plays as part of the band Analog Trick.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.