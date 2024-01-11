Larissa's musical talents shine on Griffith's stages

GRIFFITH musician Larissa Pfitzner has a talent and flair for a range of instruments, which she plays as part of the band Analog Trick.
Learn more about Ms Pfitzner in the latest Heartbeat of the City column with the Griffith Musicians Club.
Instruments played: Alto sax, keyboard, clarinet, flute.
What band/group do you play in? Analog Trick.
What was your first experience with music?
Growing up regularly going to church, music and singing was a natural part of life for me. In primary school I joined the school band and was handed a trombone. My best friend begged me to play trumpet like her, but I stuck with the trombone and loved it. My mum wondered what on earth I had brought home in this big case when I was nine. I also had piano lessons, singing lessons, I even won a trophy for playing the organ.
In high school I'd had enough of lugging that big case to school, so swapped to the clarinet - I fell in love with woodwind, moving on to also learn sax and flute.
Who inspires you?
My mum and husband inspire me daily. Their selflessness, generosity and determination move me whenever I need a kick start in life. Sax wise, Candy Dulfer is my hero, and if you haven't heard Peter Bence on piano, do yourself a favour.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play?
My favourites change constantly, I crave new inspiration and challenges. Sax wise I love funk and jazz, nothing floats my musical boat more than a sexy and emotive sax solo. I have recently learned the sax part in Maxine - Sharon O'Neill, what an awesome solo. Playing more keyboard with Analog Trick has pushed me to better my keyboard skills and hone my ability to play by ear rather than the restriction of dots.
The 1980s always inspire me for both sax and keyboard, it will always be my ultimate favourite era of music.
Who do you listen to?
Anything 1980s, INXS, Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Nik Kershaw, Eurythmics, Midnight Oil, Pseudo Echo, LRB, John Farnham. The only radio station I have playing though is Triple J - that's where I stay musically, I'm currently loving The Vanns, Lizzo, RAYE, Tones And I, G Flip, Hilltop Hoods and Wafia.
Favourite gig and why?
Being more of a session muso up till now - The Griffith Musicians Club Balls are always a highlight for me, you are a "rockstar" for a night. There I've been able to extend and challenge my musical ability, playing sax, keyboard and singing with such amazing local talent from bands like Cherry Bomb, Happy Ave, Analog Trick and local musos, Cheryl Tucker, Linda Pasquetti, Emily Verri and Jenny Ellis.
I have also been blessed to play sax, clarinet and flute in two of the community musicals, Wicked and The Wedding Singer, which were both super fun and musically challenging.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith?
I think it's pretty strong actually, we are so blessed in Griffith to have so much musical talent coming from the schools, local teachers and long-time musos. There are real quality bands out there, Griffith needs more avenues and venues to perform and events where we can highlight and nurture the ever-evolving young musicians.
The Griffith Musicians Club does a lot for the area, annually holding Young Musician of the Year award, the Muso's Ball and helping with many Griffith City Council events. I certainly wouldn't be where I am today as a musician without the club members encouragement. We also all need to be proactive and put our hands up to be involved with anything musical in the area, even if it's simply to attend events so music in Griffith keeps growing.
