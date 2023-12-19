The Area News
Breaking

Man charged over truck crash that killed 19-year-old at Carrathool

By Talia Pattison
Updated December 19 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:13pm
A man has been charged following a fatal multi-vehicle truck crash on the Sturt Highway, near Carrathool last month.

