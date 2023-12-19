Man charged over truck crash that killed 19-year-old at Carrathool

A man has been charged following a fatal multi-vehicle truck crash on the Sturt Highway, near Carrathool last month.
About 2pm on Wednesday, November 22 emergency services responded to reports of a crash at Carrathool.
On arrival, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District were told two trucks - driven by men aged 19 and 42 - had stopped on the Sturt Highway at Carrathool when a third truck - driven by a 54-year-old man - allegedly crashed into the stopped vehicles.
The 19-year-old man from South Australia was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but he died at the scene.
The older man was taken to Griffith Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.
The 42-year-old man was uninjured and he was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene and started an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
Following inquiries, about 2.20pm on Thursday, December 14, the 54-year-old man was arrested at the Leeton Police Station, where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death, and his licence was suspended.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, January 24.
