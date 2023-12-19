Member for Murray Helen Dalton not opposed to Riverina state concept

Member for Murray Helen Dalton says the Riverina becoming a separate state could be a solution to ensuring the best interests of the region are met.
It comes after Willbriggie farmer and Griffith City councillor Glen Andreazza resurrected the idea, originally raised by this years state election Murray candidate David Landini.
Mrs Dalton has cited an apparent 'disconnect' between the cities and the region, exemplified when the outcries of irrigators seemingly went unheard during the water buybacks bill debacle.
"Considering the government failed to listen to us in the bush and act in the best interests of irrigation communities on water buybacks, maybe an independent state is the solution to have our voices heard," Mrs Dalton said.
"Even our environmental assets are ruled on and decided by Sydney and Canberra. There is a major disconnect between city and country. We need some autonomy on the decision making process out here in the bush.
"There's a massive number of seats in Sydney and urban areas. Considering the significant contribution we make to the economy of the state and our country, it's no wonder we feel neglected out here and are desperate for solutions."
It's not the first time Mrs Dalton has suggested the region branch away on its own way.
She has also been pushing for the area to separate from the MLHD and for a new health district to be established for Griffith and surrounding areas.
Some seven months later, Mrs Dalton says she is still working to see that happen.
"I'm determined to keep the pressure on the Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, and Premier Chris Minns to look at breaking away from Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) in the seat of Murray," she said.
"We need to localise - not centralise - our services. We need to be able to recruit our own staff with an independent budget.
"Griffith Base Hospital also needs a dedicated drug and alcohol rehab unit and a dedicated mental health unit. We need to have a very good look at how Local Health Districts operate and have access to the basic services every person in this state expects," she said.
