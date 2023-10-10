The Waratah Tigers have wasted no time in locking in their coach for the 2024 Group 20 season, with Willie Lolohea tasked with getting the side back on the park.
The club sat out the 2023 season after struggling to find numbers, but with Lolohea taking the reigns, he is all about instilling the right culture in the club.
"It's extremely important for our community, for the development of our youth, establishing a platform to enable the showcasing of our highly talented players, and to be able to express our cohesive and family oriented Waratahs culture to the outer community," he said.
"We've attended a few community events already and plan on doing more. Community is what it's all about.
"We're all human, we all struggle through things in life, our team will be a safe space for our players, (and the wider community) no matter the circumstance, there will be a no judgement policy as we are here to assist, guide, nurture, create lasting friendships and ensure positive character and skill development within our players. This is our club culture."
Lolohea is no stranger to coaching a first-grade side, having led the Yenda Blueheelers to the 2018 grand final, where they lost to the Waratahs, and the 29-year-old is excited by the prospect of coaching his junior club.
"I'm extremely excited to be able to coach such a prestigious and highly ranked club. I've always held the Waratahs dear to my heart, especially being able to win premierships under the legend and master coach Kose Lelei," he said.
"A club that sets high standards in regards to play style and development of quality players.
"I'm in a greater head space at the moment, God has done miracles for me and my character development, I will be honouring him next season and instilling his love, strength and wisdom into the team. Also, my supportive family have been an important centrepiece in playing a role in positively affecting my mental space. I can't thank them enough.
"I've managed to fill my first-grade squad with a number of key signings, so I'm really excited for the opportunity and looking forward to the challenge."
The Waratahs have spent the last decade as one of the powerhouses of the Group 20 competition, and that is a position Lolohea wants to see the club return to but knows that it may not happen straight away.
"No expectations at all. It's our first year of the rebuild, so there's really no pressure on us. But in saying this, we also have quality players who will be playing next year, so don't be surprised if you see us in the finals," he said.
"We will take it one game at a time, with a huge emphasis on preparation. I mean, you don't go into exams without appropriate preparation, right, we will approach our Rugby League matchups the same."
