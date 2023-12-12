Griffith residents urged to 'adopt, don't shop' this festive season

As the festive season approaches, the spirit of giving and compassion takes center stage.
This Christmas, consider extending that generosity to our furry friends by choosing to adopt, not shop, when welcoming a new pet into your home.
"Adopt, Don't Shop" is more than a slogan; it's a plea for responsible pet ownership and a stand against the grim reality of backyard breeding, which often leads to the mistreatment of animals, poor living conditions, and health issues.
When you adopt from a pound or rescue organization, you not only provide a second chance for a deserving pet but also help break the cycle of irresponsible breeding.
These animals, often abandoned or neglected, eagerly await a loving home.
Choosing adoption over purchasing from backyard breeders ensures that you are contributing to a humane and ethical approach to pet companionship.
Moreover, responsible pet ownership involves more than just the initial decision to adopt.
It requires commitment, time, and resources to ensure the well-being of your new furry family member.
By adopting, you become an advocate for the importance of providing loving homes and proper care for animals in need.
This Christmas, let the spirit of giving extend to our four-legged friends.
Adopting a pet is a meaningful way to celebrate the season, promoting compassion and responsibility in the process.
Together, we can make a positive impact and give these animals the gift they truly deserve-a forever home filled with love and care.
As we wrap up 2023 we'd like to thank the community for their generosity and support of our programs and we look forward to a great 2024 with the aim of less unwanted animals in the pound and on our streets.
Happy holidays.
