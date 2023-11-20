The Area News
Monday, 20 November 2023
Griffith home destroyed in fire, police investigating

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 11:13am
Firefighters attended a blaze in Griffith which has left a Riverina home completely destroyed. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW
Firefighters attended a blaze in Griffith which has left a Riverina home completely destroyed. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

Police are investigating an early morning fire that has left a Griffith home completely destroyed.

