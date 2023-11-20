Police are investigating an early morning fire that has left a Griffith home completely destroyed.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews were called to a home on Watson Road, Griffith, at about 5.40am on Monday morning following several reports of a house fire.
A spokesperson for FRNSW said three crews responded where they located a small, single-storey home fully involved in flames.
"Nobody was inside the home - it is believed it is an unoccupied home," the spokesperson said.
"Firefighters worked on the fire until about 8.30am when it was extinguished.
"The home has been left completely destroyed and had begun to collapse."
The cause of the fire has not been determined and police are now investigating the incident.
