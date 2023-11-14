Leagues Panthers were able to secure their fourth straight win in their attempt to defend their fourth-grade title after win over Coro.
The Cougars won the toss, but the bowling of Esther Sanson (1/8) and Archie Leach (3/8) did the early damage before Miles Condon tried to lead a fightback.
When Condon (13) was knocked over by Braxton McDonald (2/3), Paxton Fall (2/6) and Reif Leach (2/6) were able to pick up the remaining wickets to see the Cougars bowled out for 59.
While Fall (15) was run out by Josh Taprell, McDonald (25*) and William Ruggeri (13*) were able to guide their side to a nine-wicket win with 18.3 overs remaining.
Meanwhile, Exies Eagles were able to pick up a 136-run win over Exies Diggers.
Nate Mingay (56*) and Kawerra Senavirathna (24) led the way with the bat for the Eagles, with Yuvraj Beeton (2/23) and Dev Patel (2/24) the pick of the bowlers for Diggers.
None of the Diggers batters were able to get starts as they were bowled out for 25.
