The Area News
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Leagues Panthers and Exies Eagles pick up GDCA Fourth Grade wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated November 14 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leagues Panthers were able to secure their fourth straight win in their attempt to defend their fourth-grade title after win over Coro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help