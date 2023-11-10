It's been one year since floods devastated much of the Riverina as water flowed down from Queensland, mixed with increased rainfall and the Murrumbidgee rose to almost eight metres.
The MIA was hit hard across the board, with students cut off from Hanwood Public School - but nowhere was hit harder than Darlington Point.
Darlington Point Riverside Caravan Park was entirely underwater, while roads were closed and Darlington Point residents were evacuated elsewhere.
Murrumbidgee Council's general manager John Scarce said that they felt that the whole town had handled things well and commended their communications team for how they managed the crisis.
"I think there were no major scars from a Council point of view. We reacted as best we could, as quick as we could which kept everybody safe," he said.
"Our communications team, they kept getting information out time and time again. In a situation like that, everybody wants to know, and they want to know now ... Information is power, information is king."
Mr Scarce added that they had learnt a lot from the flooding and were planning ahead for the next one - crucially, the need for a pump in Darlington Point.
"We learnt that we need a few more assets which we're working on, in relation to pumps and things for the township ... Darlington Point has got a levee around it which keeps the water out, unless it falls from the sky - in which case it becomes a swimming pool."
Murrumbidgee Council has just been allocated $7.6 million to repair roads from the flooding damage, with 636 areas identified as needing repair across the shire.
Mayor Ruth McRae said that they had already been identifying priorities and would be ready to go around fixing the roads soon.
Just one year since the floods, the MIA is now facing the opposite disaster as El Nino leaves the region high and dry. The Bureau of Meteorology has shown that 2023's October was the driest since 2002 and the fifth driest on record.
The Bureau of Meteorology has also predicted below-median rainfall for most of Australia over summer.
