Senators from across the Basin and beyond met in Griffith to discuss concerns over water buybacks

By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 4 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:42pm
Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party Sussan Ley, Shadow Minister for Water Perin Davey and Member for Nicholls Sam Birrell. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party Sussan Ley, Shadow Minister for Water Perin Davey and Member for Nicholls Sam Birrell. Picture by Cai Holroyd

A community hearing on water buybacks saw a solid turnout to the Griffith Regional Theatre, as politicians gathered to listen to community thoughts and concerns on the controversial buyback scheme.

