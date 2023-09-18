The crossing at Kidman Way, across from Hanwood Public School has been a point of contention for well over a decade - but at long last, construction is beginning on a new crossing.
Transport for NSW's Acting Regional Director South, Brendon James, said that the project would upgrade centre and edge medians, install flag holders and generally improve safety for young people attending Hanwood Public School.
"The work will involve upgrading centre and edge medians, line marking, and installing school crossing flag holders to improve visibility and ensure a safer crossing for students going to and from school."
"With improved medians, the upgrade will also allow a safer crossing point for bike riders using the Hanwood cycleway outside school crossing times," he said.
While a crossing guard isn't part of the initial plan for the crossing, Mr James said that the changes would be the first step to recruiting a crossing guard.
"By appointing a school crossing co-ordinator to help students and the community cross the highway in the morning and afternoon, when school zones apply, we are keeping the most vulnerable members of our community safe," Mr James said.
Construction will be running from September 18 and is expected to wrap up by October 9. During construction, a speed limit of 40km/h will be in force, along with a single lane closure.
Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes in additional travel time and reminded to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
