At long last, construction is beginning on the Hanwood School Crossing

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:00pm
The crossing at Kidman Way, across from Hanwood Public School has been a point of contention for well over a decade - but at long last, construction is beginning on a new crossing.

Local News

