The Griffith Blacks had a great evening training with pro players from the Wallabies and Wallaroos - who were impressed with how they played.
Classic Wallabies and Wallaroos players have been on a regional tour, a massive undertaking bringing players to Wagga, West Wyalong, Dubbo and beyond before taking the tour national later on in the year.
As part of the tour, players Brendan Williams and Selena Worsley spent the day in Griffith - visiting and practising with Griffith Public School in the day before taking to the Sporties oval in the evening to train with the Blacks before a meet and greet.
The Blacks leapt at the chance, rescheduling their training evening to make sure they could practise and learn from some of the best Australia has to offer.
Worsley played for 16 years with the Wallaroos and is still going, and was very impressed with how the Blacks played - and took the time to commend Griffith Public School for their energy as well.
"It's been awesome, I've had the best day. We went out to Griffith Public School, with about 80 kids. I've done a few of these and I'd say they're the best group we've ever had," she said.
"They were so involved and engaged."
READ MORE
Playing with the Blacks, she was amazed at how well they played and said she was unsurprised to hear that they were undefeated.
"I couldn't imagine people better at the game."
Kylee Parsons from the Blacks said that the juniors had been especially excited to meet the players, with around 120 kids coming out for the evening - plus the seniors.
"The Classic Wallabies were coming to Wagga for a game, they contacted us and said they'd love to run some clinics."
"It's been fantastic."
Tom Halliday, head of game development at rugby Australia, said the tour was about connecting with the 'heart' of the game in the leadup to the World Cup.
"At the end of the day, this is the heartbeat of the game," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.