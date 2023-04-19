The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Kurrajong clients will take the Griffith Regional Theatre stage to show off their skills in a talent show

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:45pm, first published April 19 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurrajong clients will take the stage for Kurrajong's Got Talent on May 6. Photo contributed.
Kurrajong clients will take the stage for Kurrajong's Got Talent on May 6. Photo contributed.

Some of Kurrajong's clients will be taking the stage in May to show off their own spectacular talents to an audience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.