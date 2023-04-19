Some of Kurrajong's clients will be taking the stage in May to show off their own spectacular talents to an audience.
"Kurrajong's Got Talent" is a years-in-the-making performance put together by staff and clients at the NDIS provider, with all sorts of performers creating their own opportunities to get on stage and perform.
The show features around 30 performers, bringing all sorts of talents from classics like singing and dancing, to stage magic and even stand-up comedy.
Jodie Ridge, the team leader at Kurrajong Griffith, said that it had all come from client ideas.
"We're all extremely excited. The hard work and dedication our clients have put in is really paying off and it's amazing to see them shine with individual talents," she said.
"We have a drama and a band group that get together every week, and within those groups, they practise singing and dancing. They suggest what they would like to do, so in the past, we've put on Grease, Mamma Mia and a Kurrajong's Got Talent production."
The show is taking the stage at Griffith Regional Theatre on May 6, for a 2pm matinee.
Ms Ridge said that they chose to do a matinee so that as many as possible could attend, and not have to worry about the cold from wintery nights.
While the performers are dressed up, made up and ready to take the stage, she added that staff had a few nerves.
"They're superstars. These guys have been doing this for a long time, it's the team leaders that are a bit nervous."
Ms Ridge clarified that they had sold out all other performances, so there was no reason to be nervous, but there were always jitters.
She added that while Kurrajong's Got Talent show was plenty of excitement, they had no intention of stopping.
"That's their next thing. The Sydney Opera House is in our sights, we will get there."
Tickets are available at the Griffith Regional Theatre website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.