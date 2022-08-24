LOCAL LEADER: Entries close for naming crane soon

There is lots of activity within the Griffith LHAC as we prepare for our monthly meeting this week.
We look forward to the latest updates from the hospital's interim general manager and finalising details for some of our events.
I am very excited to have been asked to be one of three judges in the GBH redevelopment 'Name the Crane' competition which closes at 5pm on Friday August 26.
Entries were sent to all Western Riverina primary school children across eight LGAs. The winner for the best crane name will receive a $1000 book or sporting goods voucher for their school, a $100 voucher for themselves, have that name displayed on the crane and attend the official naming ceremony. More information at mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au.
The Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network is inviting community organisations to apply for funding of $1500 to hold events in communities across the Murrumbidgee in which a vaccination pop-up clinic could be held.
So, if you are planning on holding a community event in the coming months and think something like this would be of benefit to those attending then please contact Peta Anderson on 0429 980 296.
Have you jumped on board and liked our Facebook page Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee - LHAC? Lots of interesting posts, updates, news on events and funding opportunities. Please like and share with your friends. We want this to be a platform to share information and to receive your feedback.
For more information contact LHAC chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.
