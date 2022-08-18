The Bush Summit is just a week away, bringing high-level political players to Griffith for a day of discussion and connection with regional Australia.
The Summit is scheduled for August 26 and boasts quite a guest list - bringing people like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to town along with other ministers - and of course, local personalities.
The summit is the fourth to be presented, with previous summits held in Dubbo and Cooma, as well as an online version last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Lead organiser Brian Tyson said that they were looking forward to having some big names coming to town next week.
"Overarching it is this sense of what's happening at a global scale - it all comes together in a great day and a long session ... there's always things to do and achieve," Mr Tyson said.
He added that Griffith was ideal to hold the Bush Summit in, due to the diversity presented.
"Griffith is a great destination because it's a unique regional city - it's so multicultural, entrepreunerial and that's function of the fact that it's an irrigation district. It's an opportunity for the region to show the rest of NSW and Australia what can be achieved with good, farsighted planning."
The Bush Summit is presented by The Daily Telegraph, who organise the event in conjunction with SEC Newgate. The editor of The Daily Telegraph Ben English said that excitement had been building as the event draws closer.
"It's happened every year - you get an avalanche of interest as you get closer. I think some ministers get a bit of FOMO," Mr English said.
"It's good to hear from people in the regions, not just the politicians. We are guided by what people in the bush are telling us."
The Summit also hosts a wide number of sponsors and supporters, including a $50,000 contribution from Griffith City Council and in-kind support - including usage of the Griffith Regional Theatre.
In addition to Mr Albanese and Mr Perrottet, a wide range of ministers and political figures will be in town for the Bush Summit. City councillors and local voices such as Bill Calabria, Griffith and District Citrus Growers president Vito Mancini and SunRice chairman Laurie Arthur will also be represented.
