David Batterham's life changed forever when his mother was diagnosed with dementia.
Not only did it add new challenges to his life, but it also gave him the motivation to combat this condition which nearly half-a-million Australians currently live with.
With several triathlons under his belt, Mr Batterham decided to launch an annual bike ride across regional NSW to help raise funds for national body, Dementia Australia.
From October 1 2022, Mr Batterham will be riding 1700km from Griffith to his hometown of Goondiwindi in Queensland to raise more funds and spread awareness.
"It's all about my mum. She has dementia and she's been in an aged care home for almost three years," he said.
"I really want to get the word out there and raise as much money as I can to help find a cure for this illness."
Despite his first bike ride in 2021 being cut short at 1500km due to interstate COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Batterham said the trip was both enjoyable and eye-opening.
"Everywhere I went I found dementia had affected so many people and it didn't discriminate whatsoever," he explained.
"A lot of the stories were pretty gut-wrenching, but meeting different people and hearing their stories is the best part."
According to Dementia Australia statistics, dementia is currently Australia's second leading cause of death, as well as the leading cause of death for women.
It's estimated those living with dementia will increase in number to 1.1 million by 2058 if no medical breakthrough is achieved.
Mr Batterham said communities needed to be having more conversations around this condition and how it can be prevented.
"You can do something about it if you get it early enough, whether that's being healthy, staying active, or reading books," he said.
From October 1, Mr Batterham will be leaving Griffith from the city's tourist information centre to spread his message.
Mr Batterham estimated the trip will take three weeks, which is a week longer than his 2021 ride. He said he was extending his estimated travel time just in case.
"I've never ridden over mountains before," he laughed.
The grader operator from Goondiwindi also said he was looking forward to meeting the residents and seeing the countryside of southern NSW.
"I really like the area down south, it's beautiful countryside."
Mr Batterham said people can help him reach his $10,000 goal by donating through his Dementia Australia page. He also said he will be wearing a QR code during the three weeks which people can scan to donate.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
