Hanwood starts their charge towards finals this weekend when they head to Wagga to take on Tumut on Sunday.
While the forecast doesn't look conducive for football, with rain expected to fall on Friday and Saturday, there is some uncertainty heading into the weekend.
The preparation for Hanwood has also been hampered by injuries and unavailability, seeing the revolving door of players continue, according to coach Jason Bertacco.
" At this stage, Danny (Johnson) will be back, but we will lose Jaylen (Gatto) and Sevi (Tropea)," he said.
"It just seems to be the way every week with one in and two out, but that is no excuse, we have a big squad, and we will use that to our best advantage."
Before the bye, Hanwood's flawless start to the season was ended with a draw against South Wagga, and Bertacco said his side was keen to right the wrongs of two weeks ago.
"They were pretty dirty, and they probably wanted to play so that they would be able to get straight back on the bike," he said.
" They are pretty keen to get back out there, so it is just about getting as many of our troops back out there as we can at this point.
"We had the entire week off last week just to recharge, and then we only had half of the crew, and those who were there worked hard.
"Until we can get all of our troops back, it really hurts all of our grades because we are mixing and matching, and it's unfair on the boys that are rocking up every week, but we just need to try and get everyone there."
The rotating door has been a constant feature of the Hanwood season, with the Hanwood coach unable to name the same team week in week out.
This has the coach wondering what his full-strength side might look like in a month's time when finals get underway.
"I don't think we have put the same 11 on the paddock this year yet, so really coming into finals, we want to try and get a few combinations and things like that," he said.
"Really, at this stage, I don't know the best 11 because I haven't had a chance to use it. I probably have 15 or 16 blokes putting their hands up for that first semi. There are still a lot of spots up for grabs."
Despite the difficulties the club has faced in terms of playing numbers, it hasn't hindered their progress, with first and seconds both at the top of the table while third grade is just a point behind first.
"It is an awesome position, and at the start of the year, you say you want to be in that position, but a lot of hard work goes into getting there and staying there," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
