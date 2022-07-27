The Area News
Subscriber

GRAPA's latest experiment is back for round two, with a darker comedy lined up

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 27 2022 - 10:58am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENSEMBLE CAST: While Read and Feed 2 will see a few of GRAPA's mainstays that you'll remember from Romeo and Juliet, it promises new faces as well. PHOTO: Contributed

GRAPA's experiment for the year - the lightly-rehearsed staged readings of Read and Feed are back for season 2 presenting a darker comedy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.