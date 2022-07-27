GRAPA's experiment for the year - the lightly-rehearsed staged readings of Read and Feed are back for season 2 presenting a darker comedy.
The Read & Feeds promise a surprise play for the audience, with actors only having a few rehearsals to lean on - encouraging some healthy improvisation and to have fun with the words on the pages.
Season One, back in May, brought Oscar Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest" to life but director Katherine Innes said that the next play would be a bit darker.
"Season 2 is a much larger cast this time around, so we have a lot more people from a broader spectrum," she said.
"Read and Feed was a light comedy - this time it's a darker comedy exploring some of the ways money can corrupt us."
Ms Innes said that while fun, Read & Feed had presented a few challenges for herself and the actors.
"There are new faces to GRAPA involved this time around, which is exciting."
"Challenges would be that it's a very short timeframe. We want it to look good, but still keeping it quick and easy and fun," she added.
"Our cast needs to be ready to improvise and accept mistakes, and just power through it."
While still in progress, Ms Innes said that it had been good for the performing arts association to try out some new plays and meet some new potential stars.
Ms Innes said she was also looking forward to GRAPA's other major project for the year - the upcoming production of The Crucible where she'll play Elizabeth Proctor.
"It'll be nice to flex the acting muscles again."
The mystery play is set to premiere on August 14 at 2pm at the Griffith Presbyterian Church hall. Entry is a gold coin donation and bookings are not required.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
