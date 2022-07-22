The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith's butchers are keeping an eye on the situation, with foot-and-mouth detected in Melbourne and Adelaide

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:37am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DON'T MINCE WORDS: Ben Makepeace from Hanwood Butchery said that while prices would hike in an outbreak, there was no reason to worry just yet. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Butchers in Griffith have a keen eye on the recently discovered fragments of foot-and-mouth disease in Adelaide over concerns that it could arrive here.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.